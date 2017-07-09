This Starbucks Proposal Story Will Make You Swoon

For most of us, "airport Starbucks" isn't exactly synonymous with "romance." But it's a different story for Austin Mann and Esther Havens.
The romance between the two freelance travel photographers began at an airport Starbucks, so it's fitting that Mann popped the question to Havens at the coffee chain's outpost in Amsterdam's Schiphol airport.
Due to their professions, Mann and Havens are regulars at airport Starbucks all over the globe. Before they officially become an item, Mann left a hidden note for Havens at the Starbucks in Schiphol airport. As she passed through the airport, he texted her a clue so she'd find it, and it was the first sign that their future as a couple looked bright.
They began dating and Mann continued the tradition of Starbucks scavenger hunts at airports all over the world. Fast forward to six years later and it was time to take their relationship to the next level, so Mann prepared to pop the question to Havens.
Their romance had begun at the Amsterdam airport Starbucks, so it's fitting (and totally swoon-worthy) that Mann chose to pop the question at the place where it all began. The next time he knew Havens would be passing through Amsterdam, he told her a note would be waiting for her in a special place. When she arrived, something far better than a note was waiting for Havens: Mann himself was at the Starbucks with a bouquet in one hand and a ring in the other.
When he dropped to one knee and popped the question, Havens immediately said "yes."
My fiancé ❤️God is so good! I've been in Holland for 4 days and still can't get over the story that took place here. I am so so grateful for all of your shared joy and tears. Thank you for your texts, messages, phone calls and so so many comments. I am still trying to read all of them. We were so blown away at your response to our story. I leave this country tomorrow with a beautiful ring on my finger from the man I love with all my heart and could not be happier. ????
Mann had planned ahead, so Havens' closest friends and family members were on hand to witness this incredibly sweet, meaningful moment.
If this story doesn't give you faith that true love is out there, we simply don't know what will. Congratulations to the happy couple! We wish them a lifetime of happiness, complete with Starbucks scavenger hunts.
