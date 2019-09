The Anti-Defamation League Says Lyrics From Jay-Z's 4:44 Album Play Into 'Anti-Semitic Stereotypes'

The alleged anti-Semitic lyrics appeared on the the track entitled, “The Story of O.J.” In the song, Jay-Z raps, “You wanna know what’s more important than throwin’ away money at a strip club? Credit/ You ever wonder why Jewish people own all the property in America? This how they did it.” Soon after the album's initial release, many took to social media to express indignation over these lyrics, including the director of the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism , Oren Segal. Segal wrote in a tweet, "As a NYC Jew raised on hiphop I have dismissed many hostile lyrics. But I'm older now & this line on Jews from Jay Z's album is NOT OK w/ me."