Black Tap is a burger joint with five locations in New York City, but most New Yorkers will tell you, the eatery isn't actually known for its burgers. Instead, Black Tap’s many extreme milkshakes, referred to as "Crazy Shakes," are the standout menu items that are constantly garnering attention on social media. These milkshakes aren’t just made with ice cream, milk, and a dollop of whipped cream. Each one is piled high with candy, cookies, brownies, or cake, and served in cups coated in icing, chocolate sauce, and sprinkles. The eye-popping effect achieved by every one of Black Tap’s Crazy Shakes will soon start showing up on another summertime drink staple, frosé, and the resulting treat doesn’t disappoint.
Black Tap has teamed up with White Girl Rosé, the wine label started in 2015 by pop culture icon Josh Ostrovsky. Using White Girl Rosé, Black Tap is making a brand new frosé, and it features more than just wine and crushed ice. According to a Black Tap rep, the new summer cocktail, which is pictured above, starts with frozen rosé — obviously — but it also contains Sour Patch Watermelons, peach rings, Swedish fish, a candy necklace, and a colorful whirly lollipop. The drink comes in a mug complete with a rim frosted with vanilla icing and coated in Nerds. With all that candy, this take on frosé really lives up to the Black Tap name.
To get a sip of the candy-drenched frosé, you'll have to pay a visit to one of the several New York City locations of the restaurant. It will be available in limited quantities starting July 24 and will disappear from the menu after July 30. Knowing Black Tap, there will probably be a line out the door, but it might be worth it for the 'gram (and the sugar rush).
