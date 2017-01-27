Two of the most iconic dessert spots in New York City are showing each other some love this Valentine's Day. Magnolia Bakery, a classic New York bake shop known for its cupcakes and banana pudding, joined forces with Black Tap, a more recent hotspot made famous by its over-the-top milkshakes. Together, they created The Red Velvet Cake Batter Shake. The limited-edition milkshake will only be available on February 14 and costs $19. It's also only being served at Black Tap, but it does come topped with a giant slice of Magnolia's red velvet cake. In true Black Tap style, the shake glass is encrusted with heart-shaped sprinkles, so it's festive and decadent. This isn't the first time Magnolia and Black Tap have teamed up. Last year, Black Tap offered a limited edition birthday cake milkshake made with Magnolia mini cupcakes and a whoopie pie in celebration of the bakery's 20th anniversary. These two shops are clearly a match made in dessert heaven, so why not celebrate the holiday of love with both of them this year?
