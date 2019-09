Twitter Mourns Joan Lee, Wife Of Comics Legend Stan

The Lees were married in Reno, Nevada, in 1947 before moving to New York, where the couple started a family — they had two children: Joan Celia (J.C.) and Jan, who sadly died three days after birth. In 1981, they headed West to California, where Stan would go on to create Marvel TV and films. Throughout their nearly seven decades of marriage, Stan also supported his wife's ambitions, including the writing of her novel, The Pleasure Place.