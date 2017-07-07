Twitter Mourns Joan Lee, Wife Of Comics Legend Stan

Joan Lee, who was married to comics legend Stan Lee for 69 years, passed away on Thursday, July 6 at the age of 93.
A spokesperson for Stan Lee issued the following statement to The Hollywood Reporter shortly after her death: "I can confirm the sad news that Joan Lee passed away this morning quietly and surrounded by her family. The family ask that you please give them time to grieve and respect their privacy during this difficult time."
THR also wrote that sources reported Lee's death may have been spurred by a stroke she suffered earlier this week.
The Lees were married in Reno, Nevada, in 1947 before moving to New York, where the couple started a family — they had two children: Joan Celia (J.C.) and Jan, who sadly died three days after birth. In 1981, they headed West to California, where Stan would go on to create Marvel TV and films. Throughout their nearly seven decades of marriage, Stan also supported his wife's ambitions, including the writing of her novel, The Pleasure Place.
Theirs was a true love story. In a past interview with THR, Stan recounted the time he met his wife, saying that he knew instantly "she was the girl I had been drawing my whole life." Though he was supposed to be meeting another woman, he said he fell in love and is almost positive he asked Joan to marry him on their first date.
According to Variety, Joan even did some voice work for her husband's famous ventures, with credits as Miss Forbes in the animated Fantastic Four, Madame Web in the '90s animated show Spider-Man, and even a cameo in 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse.
The entire comic universe mourned her loss, and Marvel released the following statement: "We are so saddened to hear about the loss of Joan Lee. We lost a member of the Marvel family today and our thoughts and prayers go out to Stan and his daughter Joan in this difficult time."
Fans from all around the world also shared their condolences on Twitter.
We would like to extend our deepest condolences to Stan Lee and his family at the passing of his beloved wife Joan Lee.— San Diego Comic-Con (@Comic_Con) July 6, 2017
We are heartbroken by the passing of Joan Lee. Sending our love and prayers to Stan Lee and her family. pic.twitter.com/8H5AbXSIqT— Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) July 6, 2017
Joan Lee was also the one who convinced Stan to give comics one more try as he was about to quit. That's how we got the Fantastic Four.— ᴀᴅᴀᴍ sᴛᴀʙᴇʟʟɪ (@a_stabelli) July 6, 2017
Stan Lee's wife, Joan Lee, just passed away at 93. They would've celebrated their 70th anniversary this year. ? pic.twitter.com/vrZXdNCqrY— Captain (@iamgeekingout) July 6, 2017
Deep thoughts go to @TheRealStanLee for the unfortunate passing of his wife Joan Lee, A.K.A. Madame Web in Spider-Man TAS pic.twitter.com/Oum2Dyzs7s— Kyle Tonarella (@KTonarella) July 6, 2017
Rest in peace, Joan Lee. You will be missed.
