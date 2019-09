Archeologists Found The Quarters Of Thomas Jefferson's Slave Sally Hemings

Jefferson's slave and blacksmith Isaac Granger Jefferson remembered Hemings as "mighty near white...very handsome, long straight hair down her back." Historians think Hemings had six children who were biologically Jefferson's. Rumors about their relationship circulated throughout his presidency, but he never commented on them. Some media outlets including NBC and The Washington Post have referred to Hemings as his "mistress," but people on Twitter have pointed out that a relationship between a slaveowner and a slave cannot be fully consensual and suggested other terms like "rape victim" would be more appropriate.