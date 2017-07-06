Just days after Chrissy Teigen inadvertently called out Jay-Z for releasing his new album 4:44 on TIDAL, the supermodel/chef/comedian put out one of the baddest mommy videos we've ever seen and giving Hova a total run for his money.
The adorable Instagram post features Teigen rapping the bedtime story Barnyard Dance! to her one-year-old daughter Luna, who's wearing a onesie embroidered with the words "gangsta napper."
It's almost too cute to handle.
Teigen, who hosts Lip Sync Battle, sure knows how to put on a show. As you can see, little Luna bobs and dances along to the beat as her mom spits out verse after verse about farm animals. The darling baby's rhythm is impeccable, but what else could we expect from someone who is related to both Teigen and GRAMMY-Award winning artist John Legend?
Luna's no stranger to the spotlight, either. In June, Teigen posted a super cute video of the tot getting her groove on, captioning the post with a simple "Get it, girl!"
With her adorable cheeks and big smile, Luna is a perfect combination of her parents, though some might say she and her dad have a little more in common. On July 3, Teigen took to Twitter to beg fans to stop sending her photos of babies that look like her husband.
For the LAST TIME, JOHN looks like a baby so A LOT OF BABIES LOOK LIKE HIM STOP SENDING ME JOHN BABIES— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 4, 2017
Though we might never tire of seeing adorable squishy babies, we can also see how people commenting on your partner's appearance almost non-stop could get old quickly. But Chrissy, if you read this, just know we won't ever get tired of seeing videos of you having fun with your mini-me!
