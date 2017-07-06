The Handmaid's Tale's second season has already secured bigger roles for its main stars like Alexis Bledel, but it looks like the book's author, Margaret Atwood, is looking beyond the cast and already doling out cameo opportunities.
Vulture reports that during an interview with the Boston Review, Atwood suggested that none other than Drake for a pop-in role.
"Wouldn't it be fun for him to have a cameo in season two of The Handmaid’s Tale?" Atwood told the Boston Review. "I'll drop that notion into the ear of Bruce Miller, the showrunner, and see what he can do with that, because of course the show is filmed in Toronto. Maybe Drake could help smuggle someone?"
Atwood explained that because of her age, she's not exactly attending the same sort of events that Drake does, so the two have never actually met face to face.
"I haven't met Drake, but I have of course met people who have met Drake. But you have to realize how o-l-d I am," Atwood said. "I'm not likely to go to the same parties. Or many parties at all, to be frank."
However, she does note that she has met people who've met him and she recognizes that he's a national treasure. Plus, it's pretty serendipitous that the Hulu series films in Toronto — could it be any easier to get Drake in on the action? Die-hard fans know that the rapper got his start in the acting world, with his role on Degrassi, so it wouldn't be a stretch to get the guy back into actor mode.
"It seems like currently Toronto — and we could say by extension Canada — has two global superstars: Margaret Atwood and Drake," Junot Díaz, the author that interviewed Atwood, said of the opportunity.
This could mean that Elisabeth Moss, the reigning queen of awesome TV, and Drake, the smoothest crooner out there, could cross paths in Gilead. If that's not enough to get fans pumped for the show's second season, having some hope that Drake could be involved in the finale's cliffhanger could be just the thing to stir up major excitement.
