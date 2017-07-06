In March, renowned chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay spoke with Refinery29 and shared the one type of food he'll never, ever touch: airplane food.
"There’s no fucking way I eat on planes," he said. "I worked for airlines for ten years, so I know where this food’s been and where it goes, and how long it took before it got on board."
So, that settled that...right? Airplane food is a no-go. The words "where this food's been and where it goes" were more than enough to strike fear into our hearts about airline cuisine.
Well, it did until Ina Garten (aka Barefoot Contessa) gave her two cents about foods she'd never touch and how she feels about airplane food. They may be two of the best chefs in the world, but Garten and Ramsay really disagree about airplane food.
In an interview with TIME, Garten shared what she'll never eat: "Cilantro. I just won't go near it. And I'm not big on things with eyeballs. And foam."
OK, but how does Garten feel about airplane food? As it turns out, she thinks it's more than OK. The chef told TIME that she never packs food for a flight because, "[t]here's always something that they serve, like the fruit and cheese platter, that's perfectly fine. Delta has really good food in the business class, in my experience."
This is quite the plot twist. Should we err on the side of caution and never eat airplane food? Stick with the fruit and cheese platter? Only eat on Delta flights, and go hungry if we're on another airline?
If any other renowned chefs would like to weigh in on airplane food and settle this once and for all, it would be much appreciated, because right now we simply don't know what to think.
