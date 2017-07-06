We Could All Learn From Tom Holland's Response To Being Bullied For Dancing

Tom Holland isn't just a talented actor and dancer — he's also full of wisdom. In a recent interview with People, he opened up about many things including his past experiences dealing with bullies, and he has a great attitude about it all.
"I had my rough patches," he told People. "There was times when I was bullied about dancing and stuff...But you couldn’t hit me hard enough to stop me from doing it."
We're glad he persisted through it all, because the time he spent dancing obviously paid off. It landed him the lead in the musical Billy Elliot, for one. And the bullying itself helped him understand his Spider-Man: Homecoming character.
"I, like Peter, accepted I wasn’t the cool kid at school and just found my group of friends and got on with it," he said. "Peter Parker’s storyline hits every key point of growing up...It’s so fantastic for young kids to see a superhero going through the things they go through."
Holland's co-star Zendaya has also talked about dealing with bullies during childhood. "I was made fun of but it didn’t bother me very much because I was very comfortable in who I was," she told NEW YOU last year. "I was taught as a young child by my parents and family to love myself. And it’s the same today — there are certain things that don’t bother me. I just focus on being a good person."
Both their advice on dealing with haters is solid, so we were all ears when Holland started offering advice on other topics in his People interview. When asked what the best advice he ever received was, he said, "Turn nerves into excitement." The worst? "'Go out and have some fun,' by Mark Wahlberg," he responded. "He basically told me to go crazy."
