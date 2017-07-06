Queen Sugar Season 2 Episode 4 Recap: Home Is Where The Heart Is

Violet & Hollywood

The couple is officially living together, now that Hollywood's no longer working at the rig, but he's having a hard time learning how to enjoy his time off. He ends up so bored, in fact, that he volunteers to help bake pies for a party for a friend of Violet's. Soon, we see Hollywood almost as a house husband, and I'm loving seeing this grown Black man in the kitchen cooking, not an image we see too often on television. But he clearly doesn't know his way around the kitchen as well as he thinks he does, because as soon as he gets a call from Ralph Angel, Violet hurries him on over there. Hollywood later admits though, that his place probably isn't in the kitchen, and though he has enough money to hold him over for awhile, he's simply the type of guy that likes to work. Next on his to-do list is trying to figure out what his American dream is — and then he asks Violet what her dream looks like. When she admits that it would be opening her own business to make people happy with her food, Hollywood reminds her that neither of them are too old to make their dreams come true. Come through, Hollywood! Inspire yo' woman!