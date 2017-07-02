Independence Day...or Interdependence Day? It's #TwinningTime this July Fourth as radiant, romantic Venus glides into Gemini until the 31st. Kindred spirits could come out of the woodwork — and crushes could emerge from the friend zone! Don't be shocked if you start to see someone in a totally new light or discover common ground you had no clue that you trekked. Digital dating gets a big boost from this mobile-friendly, monthlong cycle. Swipe away, but remember that screens don't replace the warmth of a live, human interaction. Set up drinks or an outdoor date before you blow your wad with too much sexting. Warning: Gemini energy can be flirtatious and fickle. Our desires could change by the hour, so careful not to lead anyone on!
There's rain in the forecast this weekend — the kind that comes in crisp, folded bills. Late Saturday night, 2017's only full moon in ambitious Capricorn will put everyone in mogul mode. Socialize strategically and upload that digital presentation to your phone. That rooftop drinks thing or beach barbecue could turn into an on-the-spot pitch meeting or networking event. Capricorn is the sign of the masculine, making this the moment to bond with all the great guys in your life. Could a few of them need a little sensitivity training? Unleash — they'll be better men for it.