Remember when Twinkies went extinct in 2012? And packages were subsequently sold on Ebay for hundreds and hundreds of dollars? That year marked the moment when a light went out in the nostalgia-inducing snack world. And the little whipped cream-stuffed cake log's absence from store shelves caused fans to panic. In short, those were uncertain times for Twinkie-lovers.
But, not only did the Hostess snack get a resurrection in 2013, the company also switched up its flavor strategy. Similar to Oreo, Hostess has released a bunch of limited-edition versions of the product in addition to classic vanilla — everything from red velvet to the more questionable banana. And now, it just came out with a brand new flavor that is making us want to give the snack cake another try for the first time in a long time. Picture this: a Twinkie and a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup walk into a bar — and out walks a Chocolate Peanut Butter Twinkie. That's right, Twinkies' newest flavor appears to unofficially be the dessert child born out of a mashup with one of the top choco-PB candy brands.
According to a post on Business Wire, Twinkies has introduced this newest treat as, "part of its ongoing innovation efforts and in recognition of consumer demand for a timeless flavor pairing." The photo on the box is pretty self explanatory, but the product officially features, "a chocolate cake Twinkie filled with delicious peanut butter créme filling."
Vice President and CMO at Hostess Brands, Burke Raine, also commented that this particular mashup, "paired America's favorite flavor combination with America's most beloved snack cake." We couldn't agree more; timeless and beloved are all adjectives we gladly associate with all-things chocolate and peanut butter.
If you're curious about the new snack cake, boxes are officially out on store shelves. Or, you could just grab a peanut butter cup and call it a day.
