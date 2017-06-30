Disney's Pirates Of The Caribbean Ride Will No Longer Depict Selling Women

It's disturbing that as a kid, I went to Disney World, rode the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, watched a bride auction, and then continued with my childhood. I don't even remember this part of the ride, but guess what, it's been there this whole time, and it took until the year 2017 for the park to do something about it. According to ABC, Disney will remove the "bride auction" scene from the attraction at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland sometime in the next year.
For those who don't remember, who may have innocently absorbed this misogyny as children like I did, the scene is announced with a giant banner reading "Auction: Take a Wench for a Bride." In front of it stands a line of women, a redhead, and an auctioneer. The redhead was the prize — or, in my opinion, victim — of the auction at hand, but the whole scene will be no more.
Now, don't worry, this isn't Westworld. The machines aren't going to be deactivated and sent to live in some kind of cold cellar. Instead, they'll be dispersed throughout the ride performing less degrading tasks.
According to the park's official announcement, "…the redhead is trading her fashionable bonnet for a pirate’s hat. Guests will now see her joining the pirates' ranks and helping the locals 'unload' their valuables at the Mercado auction."
The outlet says this is part of a bigger ride refurbishment, which will also include the addition of Captain Barbossa, and the ghostly appearances of Davy Jones and Blackbeard.
It's Pirates Of The Caribbean 2.0 — Now With 100% Less Misogyny!
