The Best Fourth Of July Sales On Tech Gadgets & More

Sure, the biggest tech sales may be on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and around back-to-school. But if you're looking to buy some gadgets — or, perhaps, a music subscription — right now, there are some pretty good Fourth of July sales happening, too. We've rounded them all up here.
HP is having a storewide sale with savings up to 50% off. Use coupon SALUTE17 for $10 off a $60 purchase on select products. Dell has a few different deals; you can save up to 40%. Best Buy is offering up to 40% off on appliances, up to $60 off speakers, and more.
PCWorld reports that Google Play is offering major deals on movies, music, games, and more. You can rent a movie for just 99 cents, many of the TV new releases are 50% off, and Google Play is also offering a 50% discount on certain subscriptions, like The New York Times.
Another music sale worth tuning in to: New subscribers can get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $.99. (It's $7.99 a month after that.) The sale ends on July 11. Plus, if you buy two Amazon Echo Shows, you can save $100 using the code SHOW2PACK.
For some deals, however, it's worth waiting until September. DealNews suggests holding off on Apple products, for example. While Apple did recently lower prices on some laptops — as well as announced iOS 11 and revealed a Siri-powered speaker, among other things — many of the major software developments happen in the fall, and prices will undoubtedly be better then.
"Apple July 4th sales aren't really a thing. But September announcements including new products? That's totally a thing Apple does, almost without fail. Holding out now could mean the opportunity to score previous models with added upgrades and significant price drops later," according to DealNews.
