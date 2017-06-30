Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers about the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. Read at your own risk.
DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios, neither of whom will return to Bachelor in Paradise, aren't the only season 4 cast members whose time on the show has been cut short.
Entertainment Tonight reports that three male suitors have flown home from BiP's Mexico set, suggesting that they've already been eliminated. Filming just resumed on the reality dating show, following a highly publicized investigation that temporarily halted production.
Contestants Iggy Rodriguez (who was eliminated this week on Rachel Lindsay's current season of The Bachelorette), Vinny Ventiera (from JoJo Fletcher's Bachelorette season and season 3 of BiP), and Alex Woytkiw (Fletcher's season) each shared footage from their trip back to the United States on their respective social media accounts. Bachelor Nation, of course, wants answers.
"Nooooo! Does this mean no more Paradise?!" one follower asked Venter after he posted that he was traveling from Mexico to Florida.
"So does this mean you're single and ready to mingle?" asked another fan.
Ventiera's Instagram Stories also has footage of him and Rodriguez heading to a Florida nightclub upon landing. Keep your eyes peeled for a cameo from Bachelorette evictee Josiah Graham's spelling bee trophy.
According to Rodriguez's Instagram Stories, he, Graham, and Ventiera were in Florida to host a "Bachelorette Meet & Greet" at the Blue Martini Boca nightclub. Presumably, one would not be planning a publicity appearance if they were busy finding love as TV cameras rolled.
Tonight at Blue Martini Boca Raton— Blue Martini Boca (@BlueMartiniBoca) June 30, 2017
Thursday, June 29th #BLUEU College Night
Presents The Bachelorette Meet & Greet! pic.twitter.com/GU71rpIFEz
And what of Woytkiw? He's back home in Los Angeles.
Better luck next time, fellas.
