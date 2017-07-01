Dunkin' Donuts Just Announced A New S'mores Donut For Summer

Last month, Dunkin’ Donuts released a S'mores Frozen Dunkin' Iced Coffee and s'mores iced coffee add-ins. We’re guessing both new additions went over well because the chain recently announced it’s adding yet another s’mores-themed item to its menu. It's called the S'more Donut, and it's made with Hershey's chocolate.
Dunkin's new S'mores Donut has all the components of the classic campfire treat. According to a press release, in the center of the donut, you'll find a toasted marshmallow flavored filling that oozes out upon first bite. The top of the donut is glazed with melty chocolate and then layered with crumbles of graham cracker, mini marshmallows, and bits of Hershey's chocolate. There's so much summertime nostalgia wrapped up in this one sweet treat. We know we're not the only ones who always used Hershey bars to make our s'mores growing up.
The S'mores Donut isn't the only new seasonal treat making its way onto Dunkin' menus soon. The chain is also introducing a Chocolate Drizzled Strawberry Croissant Donut. This treat features the same flakey layers that all of Dunkin' Croissant Donuts have. What makes this one stand out, however, is its strawberry filling and chocolate icing drizzle. In its press release, Dunkin' says the new Chocolate Drizzled Strawberry Croissant Donut is reminiscent of a chocolate covered strawberry. Ooh la la.
Both the S'mores Donut and the Chocolate Drizzled Strawberry Croissant Donut are available at Dunkin' starting July 3, and they're sticking around for the summer. Though Dunkin' suggests pairing the new S'mores Donut with its Coconut Crème Pie Ice Coffee, you know we're going to go for a chocolate marshmallow overload and order it with one of those S'mores Frozen Dunkin' Iced Coffee.
