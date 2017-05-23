Dunkin' Donuts' already vast selection of donuts is getting two brand-new additions.
According to the donut chain, which is already giving customers more reasons to stop in with its newly revamped Coolatta, now known as Frozen Dunkin' Coffee (hey, not everything needs a clever name), the Sprinkles Donut and Vanilla Cake Batter Donut will be joining classics like glazed and chocolate donuts.
The Sprinkles Donut is pretty straightforward. It's a standard donut topped with white icing and sprinkles. Although Dunkin' Donuts already has a donut with sprinkles on it, this new edition features pink and orange sprinkles (we'll give you a second to figure out where those very familiar colors come from) instead of the rainbow variety. It's not revolutionary, but it's certainly the one to go with if you're looking to show brand loyalty. The other option, the Vanilla Cake Batter Donut, is a filled donut. Inside, diners will find cake-batter flavored cream. On the outside, there's chocolate icing and rainbow sprinkles for a picture-perfect donut.
In addition to the brand-new donuts, Dunkin' is expanding its drink offerings, too. Seasonal additions include the S'mores Frozen Dunkin' Iced Coffee, which is obviously the star of the show. Its limited-time-only brethren include coconut cream pie flavored iced coffee and s'mores iced coffee add-ins, which can give your go-to caffeine options a little bit of summertime flair. The flavors are pretty self-explanatory but they also sound pretty delicious, too.
Like summer Fridays, poolside cookouts, and white jeans, these Dunkin' newcomers won't stick around for long. So, if any of these sweet additions are calling your name, act fast. They're only available for a limited time.
