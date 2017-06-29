Story from Wellness

A Viral Instagram Hashtag Is Reminding Us To Treat Our Bodies Like Our Best Friends

Kimberly Truong
For even the most confident among us, loving your body doesn't always come easily. To remind us all to be a little kinder to ourselves (and our bodies), plus-size lingerie and swimwear brand Curvy Kate started a hashtag campaign, #MyBodyMyBFF, encouraging women to post photos of themselves in their swimwear.
In an Instagram post, Curvy Kate said that the campaign wants to urge us not to be "so hard on ourselves when our bodies and minds are so amazing," and to "pledge to treat your body as if it were your best pal in the world."
Across Instagram women are sharing photos of themselves to the #MyBodyMyBFF hashtag, along with messages of self-love and pledges to be kind to themselves.
Model Netsai Tinaresse Dandajena shared two side-by-side photos of herself, writing,
"Now online I would want to post the picture without the rolls coz somehow society says that's the better me. But the reality is sometimes I feel sexy, sometimes I feel bloated. Some people find me beautiful others would beg to differ."
"It's not easy but I will say to the young girl reading this surround yourself with people that perfect your imperfections," she continued.

Here are 2 pictures of me taken after a photoshoot with @curvykate these pics were taken one after the other. Look at the difference my posture created. Now online I would want to post the picture without the rolls coz somehow society says that's the better me. But the reality is sometimes I feel sexy, sometimes I feel bloated. Some people find me beautiful others would beg to differ. I don't know about you but it creates a conflict when you are trying to love yourself and everything you come with. It's not easy but I will say to the young girl reading this surround yourself with people that perfect your imperfections. On the dark days count your blessings and remind yourself of how far you have come and give yourself credit for the battles you have conquered. It might not be easy but keep going and one day loving yourself will become a habit and a blessing. Together we can make our bodies our best friends! ???❤️ #mybodymybff #curvykate _____________________________________________ #body #curves #bodypositive #bodygoals #perfectbody #personalgrowth #confidence #motivation #inspiration #plussize #plussizemodel #fashion #blogger #lingerie #plussizefashion #model #actor #uk #london #zimbabwe #africa

A post shared by Netsai Tinaresse Dandajena (@africanbritishcurvemodel) on

@curvykate are running the best campaign! It's all about pledging that you will treat your body like you would your #BFF Would you say the negative words you tell yourself to your BFF? Would you verbally abuse and put down their body? Nope. But you would so easily to yourself. I know it's easier said than done, trust me I've been there but it means I can honestly stand up and say learning to love myself and letting go of those negative thought truly changed my life. There is no where so deep you cannot pull yourself from. There is ALWAYS a way out of those negative thoughts, I promise. I want out pledge that this week you will get that #bodypositive ball rolling and you will give yourself a compliment every single day like you would your #BFF. Be there for yourself like you would them. Bring yourself out of that dark place and take your own advice! Tell yourself your beautiful and buy your dam self a drink! I do this everyday because I have learnt that self loathing gets me no where and negative thoughts hold me back. I do this because I want my daughter to have a positive role model in her life so she grows up confident and content in herself. I do this because it's my human right to feel good in my own skin! So pledge today! #MyBodyMyBFF Lingerie : #Vegas set by @curvykate (Bra size 38GG bottoms 16) #celebratemysize #curvy #confidenceblogger #confidentinmyskin #confidence #bodyconfidence #happiness #bigandblunt #goldenconfidence #selflove #selfloveclub #selflovejourney #pizza #pizzasisters4lyfe #effyourbeautystandards #blogger #ukblog #noairbrushme #embraceyourcurves #bbw #efftheirbeautystandards #effyourbeautystandards #bopo #honourmycurves #wewearwhtwewant

A post shared by Jess (@thefatfunnyone) on

"We wanted to produce a campaign that wasn’t just about people posting a one-off picture, but more about women joining a movement and pledging and promising to treat their bodies and minds better, to treat them with the kindness and care they deserve," Chantelle Crabbe, Curvy Kate's communications manager, told People.
"It’s also really empowering just to read through all the posts, there is such a wide variety of people involved that it makes you realize just how unique and special we all are," she added.
Given that a recent Refinery29 survey found that 73% of us still stress over wearing a swimsuit at the pool, it's nice to see a campaign that's advocating for a little more body love.
