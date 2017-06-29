A Viral Instagram Hashtag Is Reminding Us To Treat Our Bodies Like Our Best Friends

Why are we so hard on ourselves when our bodies and minds are so amazing? Well we think it's time it stopped! #MyBodyMyBFF is a pledge to treat your body as if it were your best pal in the world ? We want you to promise to be kind at every turn and live like the queen you are ? Share your #MyBodyMyBFF story and you could be in with a chance of winning prizes (including these amazing @self.love.brings.beauty T-shirts) everyday for the next month ? So what are you waiting for? Share that love! #bodypositive #happiness #selflove #selfbelief #bekind
"Now online I would want to post the picture without the rolls coz somehow society says that's the better me. But the reality is sometimes I feel sexy, sometimes I feel bloated. Some people find me beautiful others would beg to differ."
Here are 2 pictures of me taken after a photoshoot with @curvykate these pics were taken one after the other. Look at the difference my posture created. Now online I would want to post the picture without the rolls coz somehow society says that's the better me. But the reality is sometimes I feel sexy, sometimes I feel bloated. Some people find me beautiful others would beg to differ. I don't know about you but it creates a conflict when you are trying to love yourself and everything you come with. It's not easy but I will say to the young girl reading this surround yourself with people that perfect your imperfections. On the dark days count your blessings and remind yourself of how far you have come and give yourself credit for the battles you have conquered. It might not be easy but keep going and one day loving yourself will become a habit and a blessing. Together we can make our bodies our best friends! ???❤️ #mybodymybff #curvykate _____________________________________________ #body #curves #bodypositive #bodygoals #perfectbody #personalgrowth #confidence #motivation #inspiration #plussize #plussizemodel #fashion #blogger #lingerie #plussizefashion #model #actor #uk #london #zimbabwe #africa
@curvykate are running the best campaign! It's all about pledging that you will treat your body like you would your #BFF Would you say the negative words you tell yourself to your BFF? Would you verbally abuse and put down their body? Nope. But you would so easily to yourself. I know it's easier said than done, trust me I've been there but it means I can honestly stand up and say learning to love myself and letting go of those negative thought truly changed my life. There is no where so deep you cannot pull yourself from. There is ALWAYS a way out of those negative thoughts, I promise. I want out pledge that this week you will get that #bodypositive ball rolling and you will give yourself a compliment every single day like you would your #BFF. Be there for yourself like you would them. Bring yourself out of that dark place and take your own advice! Tell yourself your beautiful and buy your dam self a drink! I do this everyday because I have learnt that self loathing gets me no where and negative thoughts hold me back. I do this because I want my daughter to have a positive role model in her life so she grows up confident and content in herself. I do this because it's my human right to feel good in my own skin! So pledge today! #MyBodyMyBFF Lingerie : #Vegas set by @curvykate (Bra size 38GG bottoms 16) #celebratemysize #curvy #confidenceblogger #confidentinmyskin #confidence #bodyconfidence #happiness #bigandblunt #goldenconfidence #selflove #selfloveclub #selflovejourney #pizza #pizzasisters4lyfe #effyourbeautystandards #blogger #ukblog #noairbrushme #embraceyourcurves #bbw #efftheirbeautystandards #effyourbeautystandards #bopo #honourmycurves #wewearwhtwewant
Just a reminder that in this scorching hot weather it's okay to wear less clothes to stay cool no matter what your body shape or size. But my most important reminder is to be kind to yourself if you are struggling with body image. @curvykate have a really lovely campaign running right now called My Body my BFF which encourages you to treat your body as though you would your best mate, with kindness and respect, you would never talk bad to a friend so why do we do it to ourselves? Use the hashtag #mybodymybff to share a photo of yourself loving your body and tell me below one thing you love about yourself. Let's spread some love this afternoon ?