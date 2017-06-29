Listen up, people. John Mayer knows his ex-girlfriend Katy Perry talked about their sex life with James Corden, and quite frankly, he doesn't seem to care.
Sure, he beat out both Orlando Bloom and Diplo in her ranking of three celebrity lovers, but none of that seems to matter now that he's older and wiser (or something). The "Your Body Is A Wonderland" singer recently spoke with Rolling Stone about the confession Perry made during her 96-hour Witness live stream, and honestly, he seemed bored.
"I don't have a cool-enough thought for you," he told Rolling Stone when asked about the ranking. "I've hacked this game. I pay very little of the price of fame now. I get to play the music that moves me the most. I'm having the time of my life. I'm 39. I remember 32. I don't wanna do it again."
He's an adult now, okay? He just wants to play guitar and take selfies on a couch.
As Billboard points out, Perry and Mayer dated on and off from 2012 to 2015, and his comments seem to point back to a time in his life where he was a little too eager to talk about his sex life. Billboard recalled an interview the singer-songwriter once gave to Playboy at the age of 32 (back in 2010), noting its uncomfortable "racially charged" nature. Parts of the interview included Mayer calling his ex-girlfriend Jessica Simpson "sexual napalm" and saying that his "dick is sort of like a white supremacist." Yes, he really said that.
Honestly, after reading that response, it's probably best that he never talks about sex — or possibly gets laid — again.
