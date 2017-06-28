We're officially halfway through the week and a few days closer to one of summer's biggest holiday weekends: July 4. It's a time to celebrate our nation's independence, but also our own independence — with a few days OOO (out of office). And what better way to celebrate than with an array of festive (read: boozy) refreshments? Which brings us to the trending topic at hand: Jell-O shots.
Disclaimer: I don't love Jell-O shots. I also don't happen to be a huge fan of DIY projects, baking, and other activities that include too much preplanning (or science of any kind). But that doesn't always work out so well when themed holiday parties, large groups of people, and cocktails are involved.
So, instead of just winging it this weekend, I attempted to make four of the top summer Jell-O shot recipes on Pinterest — not just your run-of-the-mill college-day plastic gelatin mixes, but the prettier, more sophisticated takes on the jiggly alcohol trend. Would they hold up to the beautiful blogger shots that are constantly being re-pinned online? And, would I enjoy myself and the finished product in the process? Scroll on to see which shots were worth the work, and which are getting axed from my Pinterest board.