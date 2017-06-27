Same girl, same day, same time. 〰 With a camera angle and clothing I can change my body into something that society would deem more acceptable than the photo on the right. 〰 Recently insta was voted as the most damaging app to body image/self esteem. That's not ok. 〰 The media constantly wants us to be more filtered, more posed, more flexed. Making us ashamed, afraid and resentful of our bodies, our natural vessel. 〰 We compare ourselves to these images of posed, strategically taken photos. Comparing yourself is a thief of your joy/self love and even more so when you're comparing aesthetics to images that aren't reality. 〰 Both these photos are beautiful . Both these photos are worthy. However only one of these photos is truly me, comfortable and naturally loving myself... 〰 Get rid of accounts that make you feel negative, get rid of people in your life that don't make you feel happy, loved and beautiful. Don't let an all ruin your life. ???

A post shared by Milly Smith ??☀️? (@selfloveclubb) on Jun 25, 2017 at 11:14am PDT