Taylor Swift Has Resurfaced In An Unlikely Place

Katy Perry may have written an entire song referencing basketball metaphors, but it was Taylor Swift who managed to win over the NBA last night.
The pop star has been keeping a low profile this year while she works on her next album (and romances new boyfriend Joe Alwyn), but she found time to pop up for a special shoutout to one famous fan: Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook.
As People reports, Westbrook was named this year's MVP at yesterday's NBA Awards. And because the basketball star has made no secret of his fondness for "bangers" like "Bad Blood," Swift thought it only right to give him some love.
Here's the (very random) message a curly-haired Swift shared with Westbrook's team in honor of his big win.
.@taylorswift13 sings Russell’s praises! #0urMVP pic.twitter.com/5HgKeVrMsi— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) June 27, 2017
“Remember I was the one who taught you to play basketball," the singer said. "I was the one who taught you to dribble, to shoot hoops, you know? And I remember the first time you beat me at basketball. I was very upset, and you said, if you remember correctly, you said, ‘You just have to shake it off.' And I got an idea.
"So essentially we have each other to thank for these careers," she joked. "That’s why I’m a part of your congratulations video, because we just, we go back 20 years. Actually, we’ve never met. That’s a fake story, but I wish it were the truth."
That may have made Westbrook's day, but some of his fans couldn't help sharing their second-hand embarrassment.
Only thing I'm shaking off is the cringe from watching this video— Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) June 27, 2017
Hate all you want, but the man likes who he likes. If it's Swift he wants, who are we to argue?
