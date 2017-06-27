Laverne Cox Is Finally Getting The Justice She Deserves

Laverne Cox was wronged earlier this year when CBS decided to pull its fall drama series Doubt from the lineup after just two episodes following poor ratings.
The show follows the story of Sadie (Katherine Heigl) who falls in love with her client, Billy (Stephen Pasquale), who was accused of killing his high school girlfriend nearly 20 years later, and the impact her choices have on her career and colleagues.
Though Cox isn't the main focus of the show, she's arguably one of the strongest characters — she plays Cameron Wirth, a lawyer and trans woman who fights to change the justice system for marginalized people. But it's not just the character that's refreshing. Cox's casting made her the first trans person to star as a series regular on a TV show as a trans person, which provided trans people with representation in Hollywood that was long overdue.
By taking the show away, CBS essentially stated that money was more important than diversity and representation in an overwhelmingly cisgender television world. They're not the only network that does this, but that doesn't make it any less shitty.
Now it looks like Cox and the rest of the cast will have another chance to show viewers why the show was worth watching the first time around. According to Variety, CBS is set to air the show's remaining 11 episodes on Saturday nights starting in July.
CBS just announced that the remaining episodes of DOUBT will air at 8pm starting 7/1. Set your DVR’s NOW! pic.twitter.com/Se1N1cuY5H— Tony Phelan (@TonyTphelan) June 19, 2017
"CBS just announced that the remaining episodes of Doubt will air at 8PM starting 7/1," Tony Phelan, the show's executive producer and co-creator, tweeted.
He's not the only one excited, either. Cox celebrated the news by tweeting out the schedule, which shows that some Saturdays will air back-to-back episodes.
For all those @DoubtCBS fans you can catch the rest of the series starting July 1.If you missed the first 2 episodes watch on CBS all access pic.twitter.com/9hwlZPoK6l— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) June 20, 2017
"For all those @DoubtCBS fans you can catch the rest of the series starting July 1," the actress wrote, adding that fans could watch the first two episodes on CBS All Access, the network's streaming service.
