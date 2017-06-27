This Mom Skipped Class Because She Couldn't Find A Babysitter & Her Professor Did The Sweetest Thing
Unfortunately, the world doesn't always accommodate parents, and many get forced to choose between taking care of their kids and participating in activities and events that are important to them. Tennessee mom Morgan King thought she was in that situation when she couldn't find a babysitter to watch her baby Korbyn during a class she's taking at the University of Tennessee. So, she missed class, Pop Sugar reports.
But it turned out she didn't need to. After telling her professor Sally Hunter why she couldn't come to class via email, she got a thoughtful and understanding reply.
"I am so sorry to hear that childcare issues are what caused you to miss class today," it reads. "In the future, if you are having trouble finding someone to watch Korbyn, please feel free to just bring her with you to class. I would be absolutely delighted to hold her while I teach, so that you can still pay attention to the class and take notes. I work for the Department of Child and Family studies — so how terrible would it be if I was unwilling to have a child visit our class? I'm very serious with this offer — just bring Korbyn with you!"
Told my professor I missed class yesterday bc I couldn't find childcare & this was her response. I'm literally crying. So blessed/thankful?? pic.twitter.com/3QaThJRXdo— Morgan King (@morgantking) June 16, 2017
She really was serious about the offer: When King arrived in class the next day, Hunter seemed disappointed that Korbyn wasn't there.
Update: I walked into class a couple minutes late this morning & my professor said "awe dang, I thought you were gonna bring Korbyn today?"— Morgan King (@morgantking) June 16, 2017
King's first tweet went viral, with over 25,000 likes, and it got back to Hunter. In another email, she pointed out that while her child-friendly policy may unfortunately be rare, it was "just the decent thing to do."
Update: I just went to email my professor to let her know I posted her email and it went viral but she beat me to it! Hahaha #twitterfamous pic.twitter.com/4n8EEc0zux— Morgan King (@morgantking) June 19, 2017
The world needs more professors like Hunter. Women shouldn't have to choose between their families and their careers or educations, and if that means people will have to put up with a baby in the room, so be it.
