Williams-Sonoma is home to the kitchen of our dreams. But, it can also be a precarious place where we walk in the door with precious savings and walk out with a slew of kitchen gadgets we didn't know we needed. In short, this covetable kitchenware company can be pricey — but that doesn’t stop us from pining. We are always window shopping there. And let's keep it our little secret that we've ducked inside plenty of times to run our hands across the shiny steel espresso machines, smooth coated cast iron pans, and bright novelty popcorn machines (A necessity? Who's to say...) Yes, we’ve daydreamed of a time where one day that sea foam green KitchenAid standing mixer could be ours. And folks, that day may have just arrived. A blessing from the kitchen gods!
According to People Magazine, we just learned that Williams-Sonoma is having perhaps one of the most important summer sales of all time: a KitchenAid mixers and attachments sale. That’s right, the big WS is currently offering 20% off select KA products (with free shipping to boot). In addition to picking up a discounted standing mixer, you can also scoop up some pretty festive attachment features for a fraction off the price. Think pasta roller and cutter sets, a spiralizer, food processor, and even an ice cream maker.
That means there's a whole summer ahead of us filled with the potential for endless food adventures. So excuse us while we online window shop the shit out of this sale — this weekend definitely calls for homemade pesto zoodles and some sea foam green-churned peach ice cream. (We're not quite ready to attempt homemade pasta just yet.) And, hey, if it's still not in the cards (despite the discounted price there's still that whole lack of counter space issue) we can still daydream!
