Today in our favorite subcategory of Hollywood pop culture trivia, Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Related, we bring you Sarah Sutherland and her very famous father. The actress plays Selina Meyer's (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) beleaguered daughter Catherine on HBO's hit political comedy Veep (which just had its season 6 finale Sunday night). But in real life, the 29-year-old is daughter to Kiefer Sutherland, a.k.a. Jack Bauer on 24 — a fact a BuzzFeed writer brought to Twitter's attention today.
Sarah Jude Sutherland, who trained at the Crossroads Drama Conservatory in Los Angeles before studying acting at NYU's Tisch School of Arts, is the child of Kiefer and his first wife, Camelia Kath, to whom he was wed from 1987-1990. Sutherland — himself the son of esteemed actor Donald Sutherland — says that his daughter doesn't rest on the family name to work her way up in the industry, though. She'd rather prove herself the old-fashioned way, with good work.
"She’s a wonderful actress, she’s a wonderful writer," the 50-year-old said on the Late Show with David Letterman in 2014. "She’ll probably kill me for talking about it. She’s so focused on doing this her own way. I’ve actually offered her two jobs which she’s turned down, respectfully, because she really wants to do this her own way."
And she is. The actress is hilarious on Veep, relishing her role as the frequent target of her egomaniacal politician mom's withering criticism. (And that's if Selina even acknowledges her daughter's existence.) The sensitive Catherine, who came out as gay to her mother on season 5 when she started dating Selina's secret service agent Marjorie (Clea DuVall), seems to be on the brink of tears 75% of the time. A far cry from Jack Bauer, indeed.
