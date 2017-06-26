There are a few things I’m sure of in this life, and one of them is this: Marshall Mathers (a.k.a. Eminem) is meant to be a blonde. After all, it's his iconic platinum hair during the peak of his stardom that has kept him recognizable for nearly two decades. In fact, the Detroit native is known for his bleached hair almost as much as his white T-shirts or signature middle finger pose. But after 20 years, it looks like Eminem is finally ready for a change — and I am not okay.
Just last week, photos began circulating on Twitter of the rapper with brown hair and a beard. That's right: The man who went clean-shaven for what feels like an eternity can also look pretty badass with some facial scruff, though fans aren't quite some how to feel.
Advertisement
BRUH ITS REAL EMINEM HAS A BEARD pic.twitter.com/C7Jgqv1Odb— Eminem Quotes (@EminemQuotes1) June 23, 2017
I feel that a dangerous album is on the way though. The look tells it all— Tiim Drake (@yA_Boi_2SWAYZE) June 24, 2017
This is Photoshop, Can't be real man, damn Slim what are you doing ?— Deefmor (@deefmor) June 25, 2017
While fans' opinions are divided, it looks the rapper's former band, D12, also had to poke fun at the change.
New Eminem single "Mocking Beard" coming soon ?? pic.twitter.com/H1RWMzbrhP— D12 (@D12) June 25, 2017
What do you guys think of Em's beard? Shave it or save it? pic.twitter.com/uQM7aupDAn— D12 (@D12) June 24, 2017
This isn't the first time Mathers went back to his roots. He was brunette in 2009 for a short period of time and had an on-and-off relationship with peroxide for years. But this is certainly the most dramatic — and public — look we've seen on the star. Looks like we'll have to start referring to the rapper as Marshall from now on, because calling him "Eminem" just doesn't fit anymore.
Here's hoping that the real Slim Shady gets his hand on a razor before his next album drops.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement