Tara Lipinski Marries Todd Kapostasy In Dreamy Charleston Ceremony

Nearly twenty years after making history at the 1998 Winter Olympics, retired figure skater Tara Lipinski tied the knot this weekend in a dreamy ceremony at Middleton Palace in Charleston, South Carolina.
Lipinski, 35, married sports producer Todd Kapostasy on Saturday. The former Olympian wore a stunning Reem Acra gown, complete with a 20-foot tulle skirt designed by Laura Basci. Her bridesmaids donned floral head wreaths, and Lipinski's mom crafted handmade baskets for the flower girls.
The festivities kicked off on Thursday, when guests arrived for a pre-ceremony celebration at Boone Hall in Mount Pleasant. Attendees included Bob and Jill Costas, Andrea Joyce, and Lipinski's former Olympic coaches. And, because the bridal party would not have been complete without him, the skater's best friend Jonny Weir was in her bridal party as a "bridesman."
Cru Catering provided a mouth-watering menu of Southern fare that included chicken and waffles and local fish.
If you're in awe of those stunning floral arrangements (who wouldn't be?), they were crafted by Jackson Durham Events.
“I had a vision, because I love a very soft romantic palette so lots of creams, light colors, touches of green with flowers,” Lipinski told People. “So we have orchids and roses on roses on roses.”
The newlyweds met in May 2015 when Lipinski presented Kapostasy with an award at the Sports Emmys. Seven months later, she shared the news of their engagement on Instagram complete with a photo of her dazzling diamond ring.
Rather than having separate bachelor and bachelorette parties, the couple opted for a joint celebration in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Lipinski described it as a "wedding pregame."
“I didn’t have the urge to go to Vegas or Miami or do anything crazy like that, I just wanted to be with Todd and all of our friends together,” Lipinski said. “We’re so happy we did a joint party, because a lot of our friends hadn’t met before and now we have four days of great memories to talk about at the wedding."
They undoubtedly made many more fabulous memories this weekend. Congratulations to Lipinski and Kapostasy!
