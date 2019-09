Prada Wants $185 For A Paperclip & Twitter Can't Stop Laughing

Does this thing perform a function with greater efficiency that another, less expensive object? Um, not on this planet. Sure, it's made of sterling silver, but silver causes skin to turn green on some people. Silver also tarnishes over time and isn't as strong as gold. The paperclip shape of this thing renders it totally impractical to fit inside a wallet. Sticking something made of heavy silver it the back pocket of your jeans is also going to be annoying to sit on and will probably be a literal pain in your ass (actually, that may be a perk if that's your thing! ). This is assuming it doesn't fall out of your pocket when you go to use the bathroom.