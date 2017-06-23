Remember that moment during election season when Donald Trump claimed to be a friend of LGBTQ people — at least, a better friend than Hillary Clinton?
Well, Joe Biden sure does, and he's asking us to hold the POTUS accountable.
"Hold President Trump accountable for his pledge to be your friend," Biden said in a speech at the Democratic National Committee’s LGBT equality gala, the Associated Press reports. "Just because you don't have Barack and me in the White House doesn't mean it's time to give up, keep quiet, stay on the sidelines."
While we appreciate the motivation from our best friend Joe, it's pretty clear that LGBTQ people have not been sitting on the sidelines.
We've called Trump and his administration out for ignoring Pride Month in favor of Great Outdoors Month, for keeping us out of the loop (again) on the upcoming 2020 census, for taking away school bathroom rights for transgender students, and for threatening to defund Planned Parenthood, which provides vital healthcare, education, and resources to many LGBTQ people.
In fact, it's obvious that President Trump is NOT our friend, though the White House stands firm on their declaration that he has our rights in mind.
"President Trump has been clear in his commitment to improving the lives of all Americans, including those in the LGBT community," White House spokeswoman Kelly Love said in a statement, the AP reports.
Yet, Trump has actually reversed decisions from the Obama administration that would protect LGBTQ Americans — like no longer making it mandatory for schools to allow trans kids to use the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity.
"Transgender Americans are under attack from state legislatures from North Carolina to Texas," Biden said at the gala, saying that Trump-era legislation is "targeting young people, kids who are just trying to attend school."
While we're not sure how much it will help to remind the POTUS of his promise to be our "friend," LGBTQ people should (and definitely will) keep fighting back at policies like these.
