Alyssa Milano Hilariously Rebuffed Ted Cruz's Request For A Virtual Hug

Gosh Ted Cruz, do you have to ruin literally everything? Apparently, the answer to that question is a resounding "yes!"
On Tuesday evening, Alyssa Milano offered all her Twitter followers a virtual group hug. After the past six months, we could definitely all use a hug, even if its from afar.
As if we needed further proof that we just can't have nice things this year, Ted Cruz jumped in to put a damper on the fun: complete with a somewhat creepy winking emoji.
Milano, who has been a vocal critic of the Trump administration and the GOP's policies, immediately clapped back with a sarcastic rejection and an emoji to match Cruz's.
Not you, @tedcruz. You're not invited. ? pic.twitter.com/1NTZFvwk9h— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 22, 2017
BURN.
But the actress was hardly the only Twitter user to respond to Cruz's tweet in a hilarious manner. (Seriously, what did he expect?)
Remember that time Cruz accidentally hit his wife Heidi in the face during a three-way hug with his father? If you forgot, social media is here to ensure that cringeworthy moment lives on in our memories forever (complete with video footage).
you remembered what happens when he tries to hug!— The Goof™ (@MetsFanInPhilly) June 22, 2017
you get a black eye, broken nose, some loose teeth, etc. pic.twitter.com/DchyiyTQ72
Other Twitter users called out Cruz for being "creepy," accused him of ruining hugs, and were keen to know why the heck he's responding to celeb tweets rather than, you know, doing his job. Some people were at a loss for words and simply resorted to gifs to express their emotions about Cruz's seriously strange tweet.
I am a constituent from Austin. Do you really think this is winky-winky funny? Are you serving Texans or are you serving your rich donors?— Tracey (@notgivingupyet) June 22, 2017
No Ted, what we all need is to not have our health care taken away just so you can give tax cuts to the rich. Also quit creepin.— Jack Twachtman (@jackdiablo) June 22, 2017
Well, Ted Cruz, it looks like the people have spoken and the answer is "no hug for you!" #SorryNotSorry
