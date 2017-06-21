The estate where Jacqueline Bouvier, later first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, spent her childhood is on the market for $49.5 million, reports Elle Decor.
The nine-bedroom, 11-bathroom Georgian-style mansion was built in 1919, and sits on the banks of the Potomac River in McLean, Virginia, just eight miles from downtown Washington, D.C. Needless to say, it's the most expensive property for sale in the area.
Merrywood is being sold through TTR Sotheby's International Realty and JLL. It was purchased in 2005 by America Online cofounder Steve Case for $24.5 million, which was a record for the area at the time. If he manages to sell it for the asking price, it will set another record.
Ahead, see the photos and let yourself go back in time to Jackie's high school days at the Holton-Arms school.