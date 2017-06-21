Your Cell Phone Bill Could Cost $1 For One Year — But There's A Catch

Branson said he does not envision expanding Virgin’s carrier relationship to other mobile devices like the Android; however, he believes the offer will still appeal to price-conscious customers. Shopper who want the deal for less can catch a break by purchasing a refurbished phone. Per Branson, Apple "have agreed to renovate thousands of iPhones for us and give a 12-month guarantee." Those phones will sell for about half retail price. Virgin's been mostly known for its prepaid services, but with this move, it ventures into the higher-end monthly plan arena, "elevating the brand," as Virgin Mobile USA's CEO Dow Draper put it.