Your Cell Phone Bill Could Cost $1 For One Year — But There's A Catch

For those who want in, pre-order a new iPhone, or buy one in person at the Apple store, and you'll get unlimited talk, text, and data for 12 months for $1. Additional early-bird benefits include a round-trip companion ticket to the U.K. on Virgin Atlantic, a one-night stay at Virgin Hotels, up to 20% off Virgin America or Alaska Airlines tickets, and more. After the one-year introductory period, customers will have to pay $50 for unlimited talk, text, and data (up to 4G LTE), with the option to take their phones with them to another carrier if they no longer feel like riding the Virgin wave.