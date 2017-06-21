This Real-Life Haunted House Is Seeking A Nanny

"We have lived in our home for nearly 10 years," it reads. "We were told it was 'haunted' when we bought it, but kept our minds open and decided to buy the house regardless. Five nannies have left the role in the last year, each citing supernatural incidents as the reason, including strange noises, broken glass, and furniture moving. This has obviously been a period of great upheaval for our children." We're not sure if that "upheaval" is due to the revolving door of nannies or the ghost sightings, but either way, will somebody please get those poor kids out of there?