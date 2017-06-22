10 Jobs That Pay Over $100K With The Least Competition

"There are hundreds of thousands of people graduating from college who don't know what to do, or people who are looking for a career transition, and the key message here is that high-paying jobs are still very much tied to industries in which demand for talent outpaces supply," says Scott Dobroski, Glassdoor's community expert. "A lot of general advice people used to get was: 'Follow your passion.' The advice we give now is: Follow your passion — but combine it with real-world research into companies and job trends to determine what is the right job, career, and company for you."