10 Jobs That Pay Over $100K With The Least Competition

It's officially summer, which means that throngs of recent college grads will spend the next few months hunting for their first post-scholastic job. As they consider the best places to make use of their skills and pay their bills, they might want to look toward a career that not only pays well — but for which there's less competition.
Glassdoor's recent list of 20 jobs that pay over $100,000 with the least competition was compiled by analyzing jobs with a six-figure median salary that also had a roughly one-to-one ratio of job seeker to job opening. So the odds are good, but applicants will still have to come armed with the right skill set and education requirements.
Ahead, we assembled the highest-paying jobs on the list, which are centered in a few key industries. (And keep in mind that entry level positions in these fields will pay less than then median.) You'll notice a few trends in particular, but you shouldn't be deterred if they don't immediately pique your interest.
"There are hundreds of thousands of people graduating from college who don't know what to do, or people who are looking for a career transition, and the key message here is that high-paying jobs are still very much tied to industries in which demand for talent outpaces supply," says Scott Dobroski, Glassdoor's community expert. "A lot of general advice people used to get was: 'Follow your passion.' The advice we give now is: Follow your passion — but combine it with real-world research into companies and job trends to determine what is the right job, career, and company for you."