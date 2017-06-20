Over the weekend, singer Monica opened up for the first time about having endometriosis, revealing that she had recently had a successful surgery to remove cysts, fibroids, and a hernia.
The singer said that she went under the nearly eight hour operation in May to remove her endometriosis after finding out that she had the condition two weeks prior.
"May 30th I had an almost 8 hour surgery to remove my endometriosis (which I didn't know I had until two weeks prior) , 2 cysts, fibroids & a hernia that all were making me very sick," she wrote in an Instagram post. "I've known something was wrong but I also knew victory & better health would be near again!!"
"May 30th I had an almost 8 hour surgery to remove my endometriosis (which I didn't know I had until two weeks prior) , 2 cysts, fibroids & a hernia that all were making me very sick...I've known something was wrong but I also knew victory & better health would be near again!!"
Endometriosis is a condition in which the type of tissue that forms the lining of the uterus is found outside the uterus. It can affect women's reproductive organs, and can be extremely painful. Lena Dunham has been candid about her struggles with the condition, which came back for her last month.
In her Instagram post, Monica thanked the doctor and hospital staff who helped her through the surgery and recovery, and even debuted a new lavender hair color that she got to celebrate her successful surgery.
According to the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, an estimated one in ten women experience endometriosis, and it's most often diagnosed during their 30s and 40s. However, that doesn't mean that it starts at that age — endometriosis can be difficult to diagnose, because it's not often discussed.
Monica's openness about her health, however, might inspire others to seek help if they need it.
