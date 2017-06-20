The Avocado Saver from AvoSeedo looks like a kitchen necessity for anyone who loves avocados. The top shelf dishwasher safe device basically acts as a replacement for the avocado half that has already been eaten. The Avo Saver has a little dip in its center, and an avocado pit fits perfectly inside. To use it, cut your fruit in half and enjoy the side that does not have the pit. Then, place the other half face down on the Avo Saver so that the seed sits inside the dip. After that, you simply need to strap the avocado in and place it in the fridge. The secure fit reduces exposure to air, which makes this device much more effective than just covering the green fruit in cling wrap and hoping for the best.