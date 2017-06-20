NBC Has Announced Fall 2017 Premiere Dates For Our Favorite Shows

Don't take this personally, summer TV shows, but nothing compares to that moment when fall TV season arrives. Whether it's the return of our very favorite show or the series premiere of what's sure to be our newest obsession, the excitement surrounding fall TV is one-of-a-kind. Now, NBC has announced its fall premiere dates and we can barely contain our excitement.
Clear your calendars for the week of September 25, because that's when the majority of the network's premieres will hit. Season 13 of The Voice will kick off NBC's fall TV season on Monday, September 25 with new voice coach Jennifer Hudson, who joins Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine. Immediately after The Voice, the series premiere of a new military drama, Brave, will air.
Then of course, there's the highly anticipated return of breakout hit This Is Us. The second season will premiere on September 26 at 9 p.m., so mark your calendars.
Law & Order: SVU, a beloved show that's still going strong as it enters its 19th season, will premiere at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, September 27.
On Thursday, September 28, Will & Grace will make its triumphant return to the small screen and it'll air at 9 p.m., the same time slot it inhabited for the majority of its eight-season run. (Bring on all the nostalgia feels.)
The Voice's three-night season premiere pushes the Season 5 opener of Blacklist back a week, so it'll return on Wednesday, October 8 at 8 p.m. Following last season's schedule, Chicago P.D. will air immediately after SVU at 10 p.m.
No NBC fall lineup would be complete without Dateline, so don't fret: It'll be back at 10 p.m. on Friday, September 29. Blindspot is the odd series out, premiering at 8 p.m. on Friday, October 27.
Let the countdown begin!
