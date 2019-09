The Amazon Acquisition Could Be Bad News For Whole Foods Employees

"Amazon is considering extending the cost-cutting effort with the no-checkout technology it’s developing at its Seattle convenience store, 'AmazonGo,' according to the person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the plans are private," Bloomberg's report reads . "The technology lets people pay with smartphones without seeing a cashier or going to a checkout kiosk, which would help Amazon differentiate itself in the brick-and-mortar setting and reduce labor costs at Whole Foods stores. The employees remaining would help improve the shopping experience."