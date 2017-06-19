Sarah Jessica Parker Is Creating A Mega-Mansion In NYC That Carrie Bradshaw Wouldn't Have DREAMED Of
The West Village of the Carrie Bradshaw-mania heyday may be a thing of the past, but Sarah Jessica Parker never seems to stray too far from her fictional alter ego's stomping grounds.
Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick, reports Luxury Listings NYC, are turning two adjoining West Village townhouses — just a 2-minute walk from Carrie Bradshaw's apartment on Sex and the City at 64 Perry Street — into a "mega-mansion."
According to Luxury Listings, documents they've signed call for demolition of the walls that separate the two houses. Last year, when the sale was first reported, we got photos of the house's interior — which Parker and Broderick will, of course, remodel.
Something tells us even Carrie would be jealous of this $34.5-million real estate move. Parker and Broderick bought the pair of houses, at 273-275 West 11th Street, last year from the nonprofit United Methodist Women. Together, the buildings measure 13,900 square feet (which doesn't include the 2,100-square-foot private garden).
It's true that many of the luxury Bleecker Street storefronts in the neighborhood have shuttered. But Parker and Broderick can still count NARS, Zadig & Voltaire, Maje, and more boutiques as neighbors. And — perhaps most importantly — Magnolia Bakery is just down the block and still thriving.
