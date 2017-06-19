Last week, a group of 4o scientists got back from a month-long exploration of a deep-sea habitat 4000 meters (about 13,000 feet) below the surface. What they found there was...interesting, to say the least.
While they found fascinating creatures like this faceless fish, this creepy sea spider, and this really freaky-looking thing that's exactly what we'd expect a sea monster to look like, the internet is wholly obsessed with one particular photo from the trip: a picture of a "peanut worm."
International Business Times UK tweeted a photo of this worm on Saturday, and the comments section went wild — because the "peanut worm" looks exactly like a penis.
Peculiar group of sea creatures found in deep Australian abyss https://t.co/5WtQziRTCO pic.twitter.com/l66QwStKpA— IBTimes UK (@IBTimesUK) June 17, 2017
This fact isn't lost on IBT, which captioned the photo with "The peanut worm does not look like a peanut, but a lot like something else."
And Twitter had plenty of suggestions for what "something else" it looks like — or what purpose it may serve under the water.
Ariel's "Dinglehopper" ? pic.twitter.com/MUEmesMOch— Asia McClain Chapman (@AsiaRChapman) June 18, 2017
@CarmanTse striated for her pleasure pic.twitter.com/aRWNqXv91K— Charles Bramesco (@intothecrevasse) June 18, 2017
What the mainstream media won't show u pic.twitter.com/0kbewnPfWO— Howie (@HowieJason) June 17, 2017
Others had a sudden urge to make a trip to the Australian abyss, where the scientists found this creature.
me jumping into the sea in Australia pic.twitter.com/JakKvvwzYP— Mascha (@BrookeMedusa) June 17, 2017
And others just refuse to believe this is a fish.
How long does shopping take from "Australian abyss"? pic.twitter.com/qWzeSDMqxR— Shaun Hudgins (@ShaunHudgins) June 18, 2017
While this photo from the scientists' trip has blown up, it isn't the first time the "peanut worm" was discovered. Its official name is "sipuncula," according to the University of California Museum of Paleontology, and they have been fascinating people for years.
In case you were wondering, because we sure were, this is how a
penis peanut worm actually looks in the water:
Whether that's the stuff of nightmares, or means you'll be booking a trip to the Australian abyss, is totally up to you.
