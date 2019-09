How People All Over The World Secretly Watch This Norwegian TV Show

For me, and thousands of other American-high-school-based Tumblr users, discovering Skins was a formative part of being a teenager. It wasn't just the plot — a group of drugged up, sexually active teenagers getting into all kinds of mischief, the ying to my suburban, straight-A, in-bed-by-ten yang — but also the community that came with it. Those who watched were bound by secrecy, by the shared pretension that we watched a U.K. show you probably haven't heard of. Admittedly, it wasn't hard to find. This was 2008, when illegally uploaded internet content was neither hidden nor, seemingly, policed. If one link didn't work, there were 80 others just as good. In 2017, with content creators hip to our ways, it's a lot harder to get a hold of something if it doesn't want to be found — but it's not impossible, and Skam is proof . If Skins marked the glory days of uploading, sharing, and maintaining a fandom despite geographical borders, then Skam is its renaissance.