How People All Over The World Secretly Watch This Norwegian TV Show

With the amount of often tedious work that must go into getting the episodes online, I had to know just what it was about Skam that made fans so eager to dedicate time outside of school and work to put content online for free, or jump through hoops to consume it. For pretty much every user I asked, the answer was the same: This is the first time the viewers have really seen themselves in TV characters, and felt like they weren't being talked down to just because they're teens.