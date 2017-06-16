It's that time of the year again — you know, the one where we're all shopping for the perfect graduation gift, or, to be honest, any graduation gift at all. While most of us would reach for that Dr. Seuss book or a gift card, one teen's grandmother got her a "priceless" gift that proves that it's really the thought that counts.
Maddie, a recent high school graduate from Maryland, according to Yahoo, tweeted on Wednesday that her grandmother, Sandy, gave her two books, full of journal entries that she had written about Maddie since she was born.
"My grandma's graduation gift was priceless," she wrote. "she handed me two books & told me she has been writing about me since i was born."
The first entry began when Maddie was born, she shared with Yahoo.
"Maddie, today is your birthday," it read. "Your mom just called me her and your dad are on their way to the hospital. After months of waiting we are finally going to meet you. I’m so excited!!"
The gift was extra meaningful, Maddie told Yahoo, because her grandmother has always been her number one supporter.
"She was the first family member to fully accept me being gay," she said. "She has always called me and had me stay at her house when I’m not getting along with my family. Or when I’m upset, she will take me out to dinner or make whatever meal to my request."
Maddie told Yahoo that no one in the family knew that Sandy had been writing journal entries for 18 years, about each time she and Maddie met or spent time together.
"I honestly was in shock that someone would do this for me," she said. "I was speechless. I didn’t know what to say, and I couldn’t stop saying thank you."
