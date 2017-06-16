What It's Like To Be A Parent With Anxiety

It sounds like all their hard work paid off, because a woman came up and told her, "They are so well behaved. I can't believe it." When the time to pay came, the waitress said the same thing — and then added a surprise. "I just have to say how well behaved your kids are," she said. "I'm going to take your bill. It's been PAID for by a family here at the restaurant who has noticed your beautiful well behaved children. All they ask is that you PAY IT FORWARD." Carr was particularly touched by this gesture because she frequently tells her kids to practice random acts of kindness like paying for people's drinks and meals.