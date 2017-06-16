If you want to live like Audrey Hepburn and have tens of millions of dollars in your bank account, 2017 is your lucky year. A collection of the beloved starlet's clothing and personal items will be auctioned off in London this fall (book your flight!) and her ultra-glamorous Los Angeles mansion is officially on the market for a cool $14 million.
Hepburn's 7,000 square-foot former home was designed by architect Paul Williams in 1938. And she isn't the only Hollywood icon to inhabit the spectacular mansion: Mia Farrow, Eva Gabor, and David Niven have all lived there as well.
If the prospect of living in Hepburn's mansion isn't enticing enough, you'll be sold after one look at the property.
Located in the neighborhood of Holmby Hills, the house boasts luxurious amenities for days. The six-bedroom, five-bathroom estate includes a private tennis court, a guest house, and 1.1 acres of impeccably-manicured gardens and lawns.
The spacious living and family room are the stuff of dreams: The fireplace and built-in bookshelves have a decidedly welcoming, intimate feel. Bookworms everywhere will be completely enamored with the sheer amount of space to store beloved tomes.
And of course, whoever's lucky enough to move into Hepburn's home will be able to host the most glamorous dinner parties imaginable. In addition to an extravagant dining room, the mansion also has a small breakfast room and a gourmet kitchen.
