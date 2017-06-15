Danielle Lloyd and her fiancé Michael O’Neill recently spent some time at the beach and Lloyd opted to wear a relatively modest bikini.
It's a totally normal thing to do. After all, it is summer and the temperatures are rising. But when she posted the photo to Instagram, some commenters took issue with her swimsuit choice.
Lloyd is currently about six months pregnant with her fourth child, and to some commenters, it was unacceptable for a woman as far along as her to wear a two-piece bathing suit.
Some of them probably wouldn't have been happy to see her at the beach at all. They called her "a washed up whale."
Lloyd, of course, didn't just let the words slide. She took to Instagram to address her trolls, and to let them know that their words won't get her down.
To all the people writing horrible comments saying I look like a washed up whale in these pictures I won't let you get me down and try and body shame a pregnant women! No women should be shamed for the way they look am proud of my body yes I've got fat yes I've got cellulite at least I don't air brush my pictures am real... and if u don't like it ✌?
"When can somebody win, what is perfection? I’m happy the way I am," she said. "I had to stand up for myself and for other people as well, especially for pregnant women."
She told the Daily Mail that she won't be "taking no more rubbish," and we are all for it.
In our opinion, Lloyd and her beautiful baby bump can wear a bikini every day and still look flawless.
