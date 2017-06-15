To all the people writing horrible comments saying I look like a washed up whale in these pictures I won't let you get me down and try and body shame a pregnant women! No women should be shamed for the way they look am proud of my body yes I've got fat yes I've got cellulite at least I don't air brush my pictures am real... and if u don't like it ✌?

