Nicole Kidman Shares Her 50th Birthday Plans & Her Favorite Type Of Cake

It's been a busy year for Oscar winner Nicole Kidman. Between stealing the show as Celeste on Big Little Lies (can someone please hand her the "Best Actress" Emmy right now?), starring in three movies, and filming the next season of Top of the Lake, she's barely had time to take a breather. But that'll change for at least one day next week: Kidman turns 50 on June 20th, and her birthday plans are totally low-key