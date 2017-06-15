Nicole Kidman Shares Her 50th Birthday Plans & Her Favorite Type Of Cake

It's been a busy year for Oscar winner Nicole Kidman. Between stealing the show as Celeste on Big Little Lies (can someone please hand her the "Best Actress" Emmy right now?), starring in three movies, and filming the next season of Top of the Lake, she's barely had time to take a breather. But that'll change for at least one day next week: Kidman turns 50 on June 20th, and her birthday plans are totally low-key.
“[I want] to hang with my divine husband and my kids and my sister,” Kidman told E! News during a red carpet interview at the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming thriller The Beguiled. “I’ve already been to Australia and saw my mom and it’s too far for her to travel but my sister is coming over with all her children. She has six kids.”
“That’s it for me,” she continued. “I don’t need any big parties; I just need my family around me. If I have my family around me I am happy.”
The actress has two daughters with Urban: Sunday, 8, and Faith, 6. Kidman also has two adult children, Isabella, 24, and Connor, 22, from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.
When PEOPLE asked her about the big 5-0 back in February, Kidman explained that she doesn't need any more attention than she already gets, but cake is a must: “I always say, I get enough attention, so the last thing I need is a huge birthday party. I’m like, ‘low-key. Please low-key!’ But definitely make me a cake.”
No, really: Kidman loves her cake. “My favorite is coconut cake. I love coconut cake with 7-minute icing," she added.
Last week, the actress made appearances in New York City, London, and Nashville over a three-day period. So a low-key day off and a whole lot of coconut cake sounds like the perfect way to ring in her 50th birthday.
