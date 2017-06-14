Sending NSFW Photos Through LinkedIn Is A Bad Idea

It seems that no space on the internet is safe from the unsolicited dick pic, not even LinkedIn, a site for networking, job searching, and overall professionalism.
A woman sources are calling "Jane Doe" filed a lawsuit on Tuesday in Los Angeles after the banker she consulted with about potential employment sent her an alarming, and unwanted, photo of his genitals. According to Bloomberg, the man, Aaron Eichler, even had the gall to send the pic via his corporate account.
Bloomberg reports that Doe met Eichler, who was "identified in the complaint as a managing director at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Inc.," while working on a business deal. The two later connected on LinkedIn after Eichler pitched a few job opportunities.
Of course, instead of sending over prospective roles, Eichler started sending inappropriate messages suggesting the two "play" before sending over the pornographic pic, according to the court filings.
As Bloomberg notes, Eichler sent Doe the following message when she ignored his graphic message: "Ugh, I guess I screwed up :( bummer dude."
Yes, this man not only sexually harassed a woman through a career-centric website, but his non-apology included "bummer dude," because saying "sorry" and using her name would make her a real human with real feelings who doesn't deserve to be treated like a piece of meat.
Bloomberg reports that the lawsuit is seeking "unspecified damages for sexual harassment, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent retention and supervision."
Oh, yeah, Doe is going after the company, too. By using the corporate account, Doe is arguing that Eichler acted whilst under the supervision and affiliation with SunTrust, Inc. The company, thankfully, has taken a stance against harassment.
"We take allegations of this nature very seriously, do not condone harassing conduct and take appropriate actions as warranted," a spokesman for SunTrust reportedly said. "Once we were made aware of the allegations, we began an investigation that is ongoing."
Harassment stories such as Doe's aren't uncommon; in fact, women have complained so much that LinkedIn has added a feature for people to report inappropriate conversations — not that it's actually stopped users from sending messages like the one below.
I think he's struggling to find the words to say: "I'd like to add you to my professional network" pic.twitter.com/a8BK2kBdaq— Laura Behrens Wu (@LauraBehrensWu) May 28, 2017
So, please: Keep it in your pants and think twice before hitting on someone via LinkedIn. Navigating the professional world is difficult enough; we don't need creeps to make it any less pleasant.
